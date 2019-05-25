One of the most valuable asset in the Indian cricket team – Hardik Pandya has carved a out a place for himself with his impressive batting and more than effective bowling in the limited-overs format. Making his maiden appearance in the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019, Hardik will once again be India’s go-to man in crunch situations during the quadrennial extravaganza.

Hardik was picked up as the first-choice all-rounder in India’s 15-man squad for the World Cup, starting May 30 in the United Kingdom. The 25-year-old, who reached England along with Virat Kohli’s Team India earlier this week took to social media to share a throwback picture from World Cup 2011. He captioned the picture with a beautiful message, “From cheering and celebrating India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true.” Along with the throwback photo, Hardik shared a recent picture as well where he was seen posing with teammates MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, and Jasprit Bumrah.

From cheering and celebrating India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true 🏆🇮🇳 #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/6fDyB29y5r — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 24, 2019



In the photography, Hardik was arguably unrecognisable and can be seen celebrating India’s World Cup triumph from that year. Back then, Pandya was not part of the Indian team and was cheering the ‘men in blue’ from the sidelines.

The Baroda all-rounder made his international debut in January 2016 during India’s tour of Australia. He grabbed eyeballs with his performance for popular franchise – Mumbai Indians in his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2015.

The younger Pandya, who made his international debut in 2016 during India’s tour of Australia, recently led Mumbai to their fourth IPL title. He scored 402 runs at a staggering strike rate of over 190.