Hardik Pandya Should be Made Captain Over Rohit Sharma For Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, Here’s WHY

IPL 2024: Now that he is back with the Mumbai Indians, why shouldn't he lead the side over Rohit Sharma?

Hardik Pandya has won multiple IPL trophies at Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya started his career with the Mumbai Indians and hence it is a kind of a ‘ghar-wapsi’ for the all-rounder, now that he has been traded by MI from Gujarat Titans. Hardik led the Gujarat franchise well over the past two years and his stocks have seriously gone up. In the maiden year of the Titans at the IPL, he led the side to the title and last years as well, they reached the final where they unfortunately emerged second-best. Now that he is back with the Mumbai Indians, why shouldn’t he lead the side over Rohit Sharma? Here are reasons why we feel Hardik is a better choice as captain over Rohit.

Good show at Titans: Yes, Hardik has evolved as a good IPL captain, leading the Titans to the title in their maiden season and then almost defending the title successfully in the last season. Hardik has understood the nuances of leading an IPL side and hence he looks ready to take up the role at Mumbai over Rohit.

