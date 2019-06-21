ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India allrounder Hardik Pandya looks ready and set for the Afghanistan challenge. The allrounder was spotted in the nets at Southampton getting used to the short-ball stuff. Pandya was practicing his pull shots and he was spanking them. He looks in hot form. He has also been bowling well thus far in the tournament. Pandya is a key member in the Indian outfit. India will hope he can give India the big finishes they would be looking for in the back end of the innings. Here is the video of Pandya’s destructive batting during nets:

Meanwhile, India has been unbeaten so far in their campaign of ICC World Cup 2019 and the winning run should extend to another game when they face Afghanistan on Saturday at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Other than a few injury-scares, team India has looked a balanced unit in all departments and would look to remain so for the maximum amount of time.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, they can take inspiration from Pakistan and Bangladesh and follow their footsteps to beat a superpower.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Gulbadin Naib (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (wk), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hasan, Asghar Afghan, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.