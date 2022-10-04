New Delhi: After the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is out of the T20 World Cup due to a back stress fracture, fellow cricketers took to their social space wishing the star pacer a speedy recovery. Rohit and Co. are currently playing the T20I series against South Africa after this series team India will fly to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup.Also Read - Virat Kohli SNUBS Dinesh Karthik's Proposal During 2nd T20I Between IND vs SA | Watch Viral Video

Jasprit Bumrah's absence will definitely haunt team India in the World Cup. The 28-year-old Bumrah had picked up a back injury earlier last month, which had ruled him out of the Asia Cup. He returned for the three-match T20I Series against Australia, which India won 2-1, and picked up a wicket in two matches.

Here is how fellow cricketers wished Jasprit Bumrah for speedy Recovery

My Jassi 🦁 Come back stronger like you always do 👑❤️❤️ @Jaspritbumrah93 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 3, 2022

Come back stronger @Jaspritbumrah93 ✌️💥🙌 Wish you a speedy recovery 🤗 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 3, 2022

India had a poor showing in last year’s T20 World Cup, failing to reach the semifinals after they finished third in Group 2. Bumrah had a lukewarm tournament, picking up seven wickets in five matches at 13.57.

Bumrah’s loss is a huge blow to India’s hopes of improving on their showing last year. He is India’s third-highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is with 70 scalps in 60 matches at 20.22, and his skill and accuracy with the yorker, in particular, will be particularly missed in the death overs.

India have two fast bowlers in their reserves — Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar — and either of those two could be named as the replacement, although no official announcement has come.