Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill Likely To Be Rested In T20I Series Against Ireland: Sources

The decision to rest Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya (if implemented) against Ireland will come in considering the workload management in the busy year.

Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill are likely to get rested for the three-match T20I series against Ireland that starts next month, according to BCCI sources. If at all both Gill and Pandya miss out, it will be purely on the grounds of workload management with Asia Cup and ODI World at home fast approaching.

The 29-year-old Pandya has been India’s T20I captain for a last few series and has performed well. With the BCCI likely to send a young side to Ireland, it was expected that Pandya will once again be donning the captain’s hat.

Pandya is one of the key members of India’s ODI team and his all-round prowess adds necessary balance to the side and hence the team management and the national selection panel is expected to deal with him cautiously.

“Nothing is finalised yet and it will also depend on how Hardik is feeling after the one-dayers and T20s in the West Indies. There is travelling involved and only a short turnaround of three days before one flies from Florida to Dublin.

“With World Cup being of primary importance, one has to factor in his workload. Let’s not forget he will be Rohit’s deputy in the World Cup,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Pandya will play key role in the white-ball leg of the West Indies tour having being named in the Indian ODI and T20I squads. India will play eight games in 18 days in three Caribbean nations and the United States.

India play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies in Bridgetown (Barbados), Tarouba (Trinidad), Georgetown (Guyana) and Florida (United States) between July 27 to August 13.

In Ireland, India play three T20s in a space of five days (August 18, 20 and 23) and if Pandya flies from USA to Ireland and then to India before jetting off to Colombo for Asia Cup, the workload will be immense.

When the workload is measured, even training sessions are taken into account — duration of batting or number of overs sent down while bowling. It will be interesting to see who leads the side in Ireland if Pandya is rested.

