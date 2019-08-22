India allrounder seems to be making the most of his time away from cricket! Recently, he was spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019 in an Amit Aggarwal ensemble. He is making a debut on the ramp and as expected he was the showstopper. One has to admit that Hardik did a brilliant job as a model. He looked comfortable as he walked the ramp. He was also welcomed with a huge cheer once fans got to see the first glimpse of him in his attire. Hardik Pandya was seen walking along with actress Lisa Haydon and fashion designer Amit Aggarwal. “The beautiful @HaydonLisa and the charasmatic @hardikpandya7 turn show stoppers for the grand show of @RElanOfficial presents @iamitaggarwal,” the LFW tweet was captioned.

The cricketer also took to Instagram to share the video of his maiden walk. He also had a message for the fans.

View this post on Instagram New experience but a fun one 😁 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:36pm PDT

