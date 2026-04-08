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Hardik Pandya slams Mumbai Indians performance after defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya slams Mumbai Indians’ performance after defeat to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026

Hardik Pandya criticises Mumbai Indians after lose to Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026. Read the full story to know.

Hardik Pandya criticizes MI players after loss to RR

On Tuesday, Riyan Parag’s Rajasthan Royals defeated Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians by 27 runs at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati and secured the first position on the points table.

Star Rajasthan Royals’ openers, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal played a brilliant innings against Mumbai Indians and gave a incredible start to the Royals in their innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 77 runs not out off 32 balls, including ten fours and four sixes. Suryavanshi scored 39 runs off 14 balls, including one four and five sixes. With this impressive batting performance, Rajasthan Royals added 150 runs on the board for 3 wickets in 11 overs.

Mumbai Indians’ poor performance against Rajasthan Royals

Hardik Pandya’s side tried a lot to chase down the total. But, they wouldn’t be able to win the match as they could only score 123 runs for 9 wickets in 11 overs and lost the match. However, the ongoing performance in the tournament raised tension in fans’ minds and also skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his disappointment and concern over the team’s performance.

Hardik Pandya reacts after MI’s loss to RR

“I would not put this game on the batting. This was definitely the bowling unit which had to take responsibility. It’s T20 cricket. It’s always about bowling those right couple of balls. And if you see 27 (margin of defeat), that means we are talking about 5 good balls and 5 fewer sixes. So if we had executed the right balls, we would have been in the game,” Hardik said.

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“But as I said, their openers in the first couple of overs threw us out of the game. Then, throughout, we were catching up, and we fell short,” he added.

Hardik Pandya’s advises to Mumbai Indians’ bowling-attack

During the match, Mumbai Indians bowlers Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult were thrashed by Rajasthan Royals’ batters. Due to this poor performance, Hardik Pandya blamed his bowlers and advised them to improve their performance for the upcoming matches.

“We didn’t execute the deliveries which we were supposed to. They played well. I think our bowlers need to take responsibility. As a bowling group, we were not at all up to the mark. And they played tremendous cricket.”

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