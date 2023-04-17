Home

Hardik Pandya SLEDGES Sanju Samson During IPL 2023 Match Between GT-RR at Ahmedabad; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: It was heartwarming to see Samson stay calm as Hardik kept saying something in his ears while Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark to reload.

Hardik Sledges Samson (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: With the home side under pressure in front of a packed stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday while defending 177, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya resorted to negative tactics against his opposite number, Sanju Samson. It was heartwarming to see Samson stay calm as Hardik kept saying something in his ears while Mohammed Shami was returning to his bowling mark to reload. The moment was caught on camera and soon it surfaced on social space and in no time it now going viral.

Here is the clip that is now all over the internet and is drawing fan reactions.

