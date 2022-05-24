Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Qualifier 1: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya slipped at long off while trying to take a simple catch to dismiss Jos Buttler but ended up conceding a boundary. Buttler, who was largely quiet in the first half of his innings unleased right after the dropped catch, hitting Royals bowler Yash Dayal for two back to back boundaries, one of which brought up his fourth IPL fifty of the season as well.Also Read - Riyan Parag Hilariously Trolled For Getting Angry On Ravi Ashwin During GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Pandya, who was lining himself up to get under the ball to take the catch, slipped just when the ball was coming down and all he could do was smile and get back to his fielding position. Buttler kept riding his luck as he was once again dropped by Rashid Khan of the bowling of Mohammed Shami. Also Read - LIVE GT vs RR Score, IPL 2022 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: Gill Perishes, Wade-Pandya Key For Chase

The rub of the green kept going Buttler’s way as one user wrote, ‘That was funny.” Another user, quite hilariously brought Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma into the equation and wondered why both of them never quite enjoyed such luck on a cricket field. However, the tweet was later deleted by the user. Also Read - Fans Question BCCI After Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball 47 Balls During Qualifier 1 Between GT vs RR

Here is how Twitter reacted to Hardik Pandya Dropping Jos Buttler:

That was very funny — Abhinav🇮🇳 (@Abhinav321G) May 24, 2022

Hoogya ab ye injured rahega — Roheet (@iam_roheet) May 24, 2022

While taking catch ? He slipped before bowl reached him — ARYANᴿᶜᴮ (@TheAryanBansal) May 24, 2022

Duniya bharka luck leke aaya hai butler yeh saal — Aaryan (@ItsAaryan_) May 24, 2022

Jo’s butler should buy a lottery ticket today #ipl #RRvsGT — Tuck (@Harsh_3156) May 24, 2022

Buttler was dropped twice in the match and as expected, it turned out to be very costly for the Gujarat Titans. The Rajasthan Royals opener was eventually run out of a no-ball in the last ball of the final over but by that time he had already scored 89 off 56 balls.

With 188 runs on the board the Royals would fancy their chances of winning the match against Gujarat Titans. As for Hardik Pandya-led Titans, they would like to believe that in good batting conditions this target is quite chaseable.