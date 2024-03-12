Home

Hardik Pandya Smashes it During Mumbai Indians Net Session Ahead of IPL 2024 | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya is making a comeback to his roots as he gears up to lead Mumbai Indians. It was MI where Hardik started his career and became a world-class player. The buzz around Hardik has been palpable since he was made the captain of the Mumbai Indians side ahead of the IPL 2024. Hardik seemed to be in ominous form in his first MI net session this season. Hardik was timing the ball well as he looked to be ultra-aggressive. The clip of Hardik’s batting in the nets was shared by the MI social media team and that is gaining a lot of eyeballs.

Eyes would be on the star all-rounder as he is making a comeback to competitive cricket for the first time after the ODI World Cup where he picked up an injury against Bangladesh while trying to stop a ball in his follow-through. Hardik was at the NCA for rehabilitation and now he has been declared fit. With the T20 World Cup around the corner, it would be interesting to see Hardik’s form in the upcming season of the IPL.

MI Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

