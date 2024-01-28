Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya Sweat Out On Ground Ahead Of IPL 2024 And T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

Hardik Pandya Sweat Out On Ground Ahead Of IPL 2024 And T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain for Mumbai Indians on December 15.

Hardik Pandya Sweat Out On Ground Ahead Of IPL 2024 And T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

New Delhi: India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is out of action since the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2024 because of an ankle injury while playing against Bangladesh. The 30-year-old was spotted bowling full-tilt.

Trending Now

The all-rounder will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and he will also be a vital cog for the Indian Cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

You may like to read

Pandya took his Instagram to share his video, here is the clip:

Hardik Pandya is getting ready for IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UZWhW7Bhp7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2024

“I feel good to be back. My journey started 17 years back at this same ground,” said Pandya, who was seen sending down a few deliveries while also doing some running drills and exercises. “I am giving it all I got, every single day” Pandya captioned on his video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.