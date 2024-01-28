Top Recommended Stories

Hardik Pandya Sweat Out On Ground Ahead Of IPL 2024 And T20 World Cup 2024 | WATCH

Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain for Mumbai Indians on December 15.

Published: January 28, 2024 8:15 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

New Delhi: India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is out of action since the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2024 because of an ankle injury while playing against Bangladesh. The 30-year-old was spotted bowling full-tilt.

The all-rounder will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and he will also be a vital cog for the Indian Cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Pandya took his Instagram to share his video, here is the clip:

“I feel good to be back. My journey started 17 years back at this same ground,” said Pandya, who was seen sending down a few deliveries while also doing some running drills and exercises. “I am giving it all I got, every single day” Pandya captioned on his video.

