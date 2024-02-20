Home

Hardik Pandya Sweats Out In Field Ahead of IPL And T20 World Cup 2024 | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya who is currently on the road to recovery from his left ankle injury that he got during India’s league match in 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

Pandya was recently spotted training in the field and he is looking fit and fine. The all-rounder has missed all the competitive cricket since his injury in the marquee event. Now, in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, he will lead Mumbai Indians. The video of Hardik has been shared by so many social media users and here is the clip:

Hardik Pandya is training hard for IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/plcQIzAvqT — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2024

Pandya’s posts on Instagram for this month have shown him walking around freely and without the ankle kept in a cast, which the source also pointed out that the road to achieving match fitness is ongoing.

However, earlier there were reports claiming that Hardik will miss the upcoming season of IPL which will start later this year in India.

Apart from IPL there is T20 World Cup also coming in which will be played in USA and West Indies and scheduled to start from June 02 and India will play all of their matches in United States.

