Hardik Pandya Sweats Out In Gym Ahead Of IPL 2024 | Watch VIDEO

Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league as the franchise has announced him the successor of Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya is currently on the road to recovery from the injury he got in the recently concluded ODI World Cup match against Bangladesh. The all-rounder recently updated a video where he is sweating out in gym.

Pandya missed his place in the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan and there are reports that he will feature in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. The 30-year-old will lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league as the franchise has announced him the successor of Rohit Sharma.

The video of Pandya is going viral on the social sphere, where he is sweating out in nets, here is the clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

“Only one direction to go, forward” captioned Hardik on his instagram post.

In the recently concluded IPL, Hardik was leading Gujarat Titans where is franchise lost in the final against Chennai Super Kings. Hradik-led GT won the maiden IPL title in 2022 beating Rajasthan Royals in final.

Hardik will likely to be the part of India’s squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup which will be played in USA and West Indies. The marquee event will start from June 1.

India will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5. Their second game of the tournament will be against arch-rival Pakistan on June 9.

As India gear up for the T20 World Cup, the stakes are high for Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid.

Limited time constraints their ability to bring about a complete cultural change, but bold moves and strategic decisions could set the tone for the future. The journey promises an enthralling chapter in Indian cricket, where navigating these challenges will determine the team’s success on the global stage.

Only time will reveal whether Rohit and Dravid can script a successful T20 saga for Indian cricket.

