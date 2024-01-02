Home

Hardik Pandya Sweats Out In Gym Ahead Of T20I Series Against Afghanistan – WATCH VIDEO

Hardik Pandya was ruled out midway into the ODI World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury against Bangladesh.

Hardik Pandya will be leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya is inching towards full fitness ahead of the home T20I series against Afghanistan that starts on January 11. The India all-rounder was ruled out midway into the ODI World Cup 2023 at home due to an ankle injury against Bangladesh and missed the T20I series against Australia and the white-ball leg of the South African tour. While several media reports suggested that he might miss the series against Afghanistan, his recent video on Instagram indicates the other way round.

In the video, Pandya was seen sweating out in an intense gym session while doing multiple exercises. He captioned post, “Progress, everyday”. As reported by PTI, the BCCI is going to announce the Indian squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan sometime soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

The BCCI selectors are already in South Africa, where India are playing a Test series against the Proteas. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar will be joining his team later this week as they are going to have a meeting with Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid before announcing the names.

For Hardik, the series against Afghanistan will be an ideal platform to asses his fitness ahead of the IPL 2024. The all-rounder has been named as new Mumbai Indians captain, replacing Rohit. For the unknown, Rohit led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.

Pandya, who came into limelight with Mumbai Indians in 2015. He spent seven seasons with the Mumbai-based franchise before taking up the captaincy duties with Gujarat Titans and leading them to maiden title on debut in 2022. Gujarat reached the final in 2023 too, under Pandya.

Meanwhile, both Rohit and former India captain Virat Kohli have strongly expressed their interests in playing the T20 World up 2024 in USA and West Indies. The Indian duo has played in the shortest format of the game for India since their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal exit against England.

