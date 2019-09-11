It was Pandya vs Pandya on display! And as expected, it was fun all the way. Hardik Pandya looked to be in ominous touch as he clobbered Krunal for sixes. Hardik was going aerial and most importantly connecting the ball well. Most of the shots came out from the middle of the bat, just goes to show the confidence and belief he possesses. Amid all this, Hardik took a subtle jibe at Krunal as one full-blooded shot nearly knocked Krunal down.

He escaped and Hardik took this opportunity to poke fun. “Pandya vs Pandya in training. I think I won that round big bro @krunalpandya24. P.S: Sorry for almost knocking your head off,” Hardik tweeted.

Both the brothers are a part of the T20I squad that will host South Africa. The allrounders looked determined to do well and prove themselves in the upcoming series. It is also going to be an essential series from an Indian point of view as the World T20 is slated next year.

Team India would be hoping that both of them come good in the upcoming T20Is against South Africa as that would help them seal their spots for the World T20 next year. The venues for the upcoming 3 T20Is are Dharamsala, Chandigarh and Bangalore. The tournament starts from 15 September.

1st T20I, 15 September, 19:00 IST, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

2nd T20I, 18 September, 19:00 IST, Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh

3rd T20I, 22 September, 19:00 IST, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore