India allrounder Hardik Pandya is all set to become a father as he took to Instagram on Sunday to share the piece of news with his fans. Hardik shared a series of pictures with fiancee Natasa Stankovic and the couple look beautiful together. Also Read - It Will Affect my Game if I Think About Competing With Hardik Pandya: Vijay Shankar

The 26-year-old had earlier on New Years’s Eve announced his engagement on social media and that set social media abuzz. They got engaged in a luxurious This news is expected to make a huge buzz as well. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Takes a Dig at Ravi Shastri, Questions Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Ability to Guide Young Players For T20 Cricket

He captioned the post as, “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes.”

The Serbian actress has been dating the India allrounder for a long time and has been rather active on social media, even during the lockdown.

According to various reports, the couple bumped into each other at a night club and instantly fell head over heels for one another. The cricketer even introduced Natasa to his family during Diwali and made things public.