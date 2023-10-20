Home

Hardik Pandya to Miss New Zealand Tie; Will Join Team India Squad in Lucknow For England Game – BCCI

Pandya will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Hardik Pandya will miss the New Zealand match the all-rounder is not moving to Dharamshala with team India due to an injury while playing against Bangladesh in the ODI World Cup 2023 on Thursday.

The all-rounder was taken for scans and is advised rest. He will be under the constant supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.

He will not be taking the flight to Dharamsala with the team on 20th October and will now join the team directly in Lucknow where India play England.

