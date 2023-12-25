Home

Hardik Pandya Trade Deal Saw Mumbai Indians Pay Rs 100 Crore Transfer Fee To Gujarat Titans: Report

Hardik Pandya will be leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Shubman Gill replaced Pandya as Gujarat Titans captain.

Hardik Pandya will lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians paid a hefty transfer fee of approximately Rs 100 crore to Gujarat Titans to secure the services of all-rounder Hardik Pandya ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Pandya played for Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2021 before he shifted base to Gujarat Titans. At his new franchise, the Indian star led them to their maiden IPL title in 2022 and finished runners-up in the next year.

However, things changed ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 as Pandya made the big headline when he was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans in an all-cash deal worth Rs 15 crore. Pandya was also named the Mumbai Indians captain replacing Rohit Sharma.

While Rs 15 crore is what the whole world saw, reports in Indian Express suggest that the five-time champions paid a big fat transfer fee for Pandya which only IPL knows. And it could be no less than Rs 100 crore. Feels like big European football transfers, isn’t that?

What will Gujarat Titans do with Rs 100 crore?

Gujarat Titans are owned by CVC Capitals which paid Rs 5625 crores to BCCI to be a part of the IPL for 10 years. While Titans made some brilliant buys in the auction, the earnings from the Pandya trade deal will be made visible on the CVC Capitals balance sheet at the end of this financial year which could help them to get a spike in the company’s valuation.

Gujarat Titans’ buys in IPL Auction 2024: Azmatullah Omarzai (Rs. 50 lakh), Umesh Yadav (Rs. 5.80 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 7.40 crore), Sushant Mishra (Rs. 2.20 crore), Kartik Tyagi (Rs. 60 lakh), Manav Suthar (Rs. 20 lakh), Spencer Johnson (Rs. 10 crore), Robin Minz (3.60 crore).

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2024: David Miller, Shubman Gill (c), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Robin Minz.

