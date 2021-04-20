Mumbai Indians star allrounder Hardik Pandya failed on Tuesday against Delhi Capitals in Chennai. Hardik came in a bit early as MI lost the big wicket of Rohit Sharma in the eighth over. Amit Mishra was oozing with confidence after picking the wicket of Rohit and hence Hardik was expected to get his eye in before the launch. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2021 DC vs MI Live Cricket Score Today, Latest Match Updates: Shaw Falls Cheaply; Mumbai Hurt Delhi in 138 Chase

But Hardik had other ideas as his eyes lit up when the experienced Amit Mishra tossed the ball up in the air. Hardik went for it but failed to time it well. Steve Smith took an easy catch at long-on to send Hardik packing for a golden duck.

The MI allrounder is now facing heavy backlash for not shouldering enough responsibility being a senior member of the side.

Here is how fans reacted:

Poor Poor Poor display of mind by Hardik Pandya. That was just not needed. — AnuP 🇮🇳📽 (@anupsjaiswal) April 20, 2021

@hardikpandya7 sir, sorry to say this you should leave cricket. You should focus on fashion and women. Because nowadays you are expert on those then this cricket. @ImRo45 sir please take the ones who are committed to cricket.#HardikPandya #RohithSharma #MIvsDC — Chinna Madadha (@alwayschinnaros) April 20, 2021

Rahul chahar is better batsman than hardik Pandya 💯 — pavanism suri⚡ (@PSPK_RAINA3) April 20, 2021

Hardik Pandya is the worst thing ever happened to indian cricket — Munna (@FasterMK) April 20, 2021

Moreover, Hardik has not been contributing with the ball nowadays as he has just returned from a shoulder injury. Despite Hardik’s failure, Mumbai managed to huff and puff to 138. Amit Mishra was the star for the Capitals with the ball, he picked up four wickets for 24 runs.

For the Capitals, it will not be easy against MI who has won a couple of tight games at this venue this season.