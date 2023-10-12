Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya Turns Daddy Cool, Plays With Kid Ahead of India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match – WATCH

Hardik Pandya Turns Daddy Cool, Plays With Kid Ahead of India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match – WATCH

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya shared his birthday celebration video after India beat Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 clash in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. The India all-rounder celebrated his 3

Hardik Pandya Turns Daddy Cool, Plays With Kid Ahead of India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 Match - WATCH

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya shared his birthday celebration video after India beat Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 clash in New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The India all-rounder celebrated his 30th birthday on October 11.

Trending Now

Pandya took his twitter and shared the glimpse how his son Agastaya and wife Natasha surprised him on his big day, the video is going viral on social sphere and here is the video:

You may like to read

I knew my day was going to be amazing the moment I woke up with the people I love most by my side. Agu’s drawing melted my heart and was the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for ❤️ Grateful for all the love and wishes ✌️ pic.twitter.com/tcFffk9YVo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 12, 2023

“I knew my day was going to be amazing the moment I woke up with the people I love most by my side. Agu’s drawing melted my heart and was the best birthday gift I could’ve asked for ❤️ Grateful for all the love and wishes ✌️”tweeted Pandya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES