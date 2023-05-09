Home

Hardik Pandya Turns Teacher For His Son During IPL 2023; GT Captain’s Cute Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

At the end of the clip, Hardik kisses and hugs his son and that is a moment that will melt your heart. Hardik captioned the picture as: "Learning and growing every single day."

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans have been the team to beat this season. They have started their title defense well and now look good to become the first team to seal a playoff berth for themselves. In between his busy schedule, Hardik found time to turn teacher for his cute son, Agastya. In a clip shared by the GT captain, you can see Hardik helping his son identify animals from a book. At the end of the clip, Hardik kisses and hugs his son and that is a moment that will melt your heart. Hardik captioned the picture as: “Learning and growing every single day.”

Learning and growing every single day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vo86dCiMpP — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 9, 2023

