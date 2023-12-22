Home

IPL 2024: Most fans found it pretty disrespectful, but the best part was - Hardik kept his cool and composure while the chants were hurled at him.

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya has recently been appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Now, fans seem to still be in the hangover of the Rohit Sharma era. This was evident at the Mumbai airport when Hardik came out of his car. Fans were yelling, ‘Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma’ in front of Hardik. Most fans found it pretty disrespectful, but the best part was – Hardik kept his cool and composure while the chants were hurled at him. Here is the video of what exactly happened. Check out the viral video.

People are shouting ‘Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma’ infront of Hardik Pandya. Rohit Sharma is an emotion of India. SHAMELESS MUMBAI INDIANS pic.twitter.com/qp5P8O30VF — (@ImHydro45) December 21, 2023

Following the appointment of Hardik as the captain, there have been rumours that Rohit could be traded off. But, these speculations were brought to rest after an MI official gave clarification on this ahead of the auction in Dubai.

The MI official called all such reports “totally fake and false,” and asserted that “No MI player will be leaving us, nor will be traded by us.”

“Every player was taken into confidence before the decision was made. Rohit too was informed, and he is very much part of the decision-making process,” the report added.

MI Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya (c), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.

