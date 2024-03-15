Home

Sports

Hardik Pandya Unnecessarily TROLLED? Netizens Take on MI Captain’s Attitude During Net Session Ahead of IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya Unnecessarily TROLLED? Netizens Take on MI Captain’s Attitude During Net Session Ahead of IPL 2024

This gesture from Hardik Pandya has not gone down well with fans, who have reacted strongly.

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai: Hardik Pandya being appointed as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians franchise stirred a lot of buzz ahead of the brand new season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Hardik, who has already started training in the MI pre-season camp, was spotted lying on a stretcher with bowling coach Lasith Malinga and India captain Rohit Sharma standing in front of him. This gesture from the new MI skipper has not gone down well with fans, who have reacted strongly. Here is the clip and some reactions that followed.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.