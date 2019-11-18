Hardik Pandya may be out of action for a while now, but star allrounders social media game is on point. From teasing fans over his rumoured relationship with Serbian actress Natasa Stancovic to showing of his swag, Pandya has been engaging his fans on Instagram quite well.

And Pandya’s latest Instagram post has something for everyone. Captioned ‘Creativity’ Pandya shared photos of his new cricket-themed jacket.

There are numerous cricket based photos, cartoons and captions used on the jacket, but the clincher is the backside which features the ultra popular pop culture character Po, the Panda from the Kung Fu Panda movie franchise – with a cricket ball in hand and sporting a gold chains around his neck, something Pandya too is seen with in public.

Pandya has been in the past often referred as Kung Fu Pandya – a wordplay with his last name and embracing the nickname to its fullest, Pandya shows off the jacket in style.

View this post on Instagram Creativity 🙌🏽💫 A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Nov 17, 2019 at 7:51pm PST

The post contains three pictures with Pandya showing off his newest possession from every angle. The pictures were uploaded on monday morning (November 18), and has already garnered close to three lakh ‘Likes’ and has over ‘1000’ comments within two hours of posting the video.

Earlier, Stankovic has social media buzzing when both of them posted pictures from their Instagram handles in which they were seen in a swanky red colour car. Their recent post has made fans believe they are in a relationship.Not long back, 27-year-old Stankovic had posted a heartwarming message for ‘best friend’ Hardik Pandya on his 26th birthday. Apparently, they are good friends and connected on social media platforms. Natasa was also a part of the Diwali celebrations that was arranged by Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri.