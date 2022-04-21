A Twitter user spotted Hardik Pandya’s lookalike performing with rapper Doja Cat at the Coachella Music Festival and captioned the tweet as, “BHAII HARDIK PANDYA?.” It goes without saying that the tweet left many in splits as it went viral in no time with over 8.2k likes and close to 1000 retweets.Also Read - IPL 2022, MI vs CSK LIVE Cricket Score, Match 33: MS Dhoni Cameo Guide Chennai to a 3-Wicket Victory
Here’s a look at the tweet that compared the background dancer with Gujarat Titans Captain Hardik Pandya:
Here are some of the hilarious reactions to the tweet:
For the unversed, Pandya is currently leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) and has been in the thick of things this season. With five wins in six matches, the Titans are leading the points table of the IPL and looks like the side to beat in this edition.
Hardik has come good with the bat and looks to be fit once again to be considered for the Indian team and will be in contention for a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.