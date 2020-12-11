Hardik Pandya has been one of the most important players in the Indian Cricket team in past few years. The flamboyant all-rounder provides the right balance to the Indian team and has won many matches for India on his own. The Australian tour turned out to be a revelation for Hardik, as he was chosen in the Playing XIs as a pure batsman, and he lived up to the expectations of the team management. The 27-year-old was the highest run-getter for the visitors in the recently concluded ODI series with 210 runs in 3 games. While he was adjourned the Man of the Series for his power-hitting in the T20I series. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground to Allow 30,000 Spectators Per Day

After his exploits in the T20I series, many cricket critics backed him to be part of India's Test squad, but his unavailability to bowl made it difficult for the team management to include him in the squad.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag also claimed when Hardik becomes available for bowling, he will be a crucial part of India's Test team.

“If he was bowling, then he would have been a part of the Test team. It is possible Hardik Pandya might have told the selectors not to consider him for the Test matches as he is not bowling fit and that he will only play in the ODIs and T20Is and that he will join back his family,” Sehwag said on the Sony Sports Network.

Sehwag further talked about Pandya’s ability to score quick runs and said if the 27-year-old manages to do the same in red-ball cricket, then India will be in a good position to win the games.

“But no doubt when he starts bowling, he will be a crucial part of the Test team. Because the manner in which he bats in ODI cricket or T20Is, imagine if he starts scoring those quick runs at No.6 or No.7 in Test cricket, India will be in a good position to win Test matches.”

“There is an importance of scoring quick runs in Test cricket as well as you give more time to your bowling unit to dismiss the other team,” Sehwag said.

The first match of the four-match Test series will be played on December 17 at Adelaide Oval.