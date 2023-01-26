Top Recommended Stories
Hardik Pandya Woos Netizens With MS Dhoni; Says, ‘Sholay 2 Coming Soon’ | Check Instagram Post
Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20Is against New Zealand. The first game is in Ranchi.
New Delhi: Hardik Pandya brotherhood with Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known to everyone and the duo wooed the netizens on Thursday ahead of India’s first T20I against New Zealand in Ranchi.
Hardik Pandya will be leading India in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with the first game on Friday in Ranchi.
Ranchi is a hometown of former India skipper MS Dhoni and Pandya made sure he meets the legend in the city. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Pandya was seen posing on a bike with Dhoni.
Although, it is not known about the exact place of the picture, but is assumed that the bike which the duo are posing on, is one from Dhoni’s wide collection of two-wheelers in his house.
