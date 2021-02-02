India allrounder Hardik Pandya does not seem to have got over the demise of his father who was his inspiration. Hardik took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a throwback video in which he surprises his father by gifting him a new car. While captioning the post, he mentions how his father smiled like a kid who had got his candy’. “Knowing you are not here makes me cry!” wrote Hardik on Instagram. Also Read - Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal Find no Places in Gautam Gambhir's Predicted Playing XI For 1st Test in Chennai Against England

Hardik had returned from Australia when his father passed away. He played a pivotal part in the limited-overs series. Now, he is a part of the England series and is a part of the Test squad which will play a four-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Chennai and is scheduled to start on February 5.

The Indian players completed their quarantine on Monday and hit the ground at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

On Tuesday, BCCI posted pictures on social media of head coach Ravi Shastri giving a “rousing address” to the players followed by captain Virat Kohli addressing the team.

Kohli returns as captain in this series after a paternity leave that he had availed during the Test series in Australia.

It would be interesting to see who finds a place in the playing XI for India at Chennai as many players would be returning to the side. Virat Kohli – who was on paternity leave – will take over as the captain of the side. Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah would also be returning to the side and well in all probability find a place in the XI for Chennai.