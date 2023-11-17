Home

Hardik Pandya’s Injury to Force Him Miss White-Ball Series vs Australia, South Africa – REPORT

With Hardik out of action for two months, a report suggests he could also miss the T20Is against South Africa.

Hardik Pandya Injury Status. (Pic: X)

Mumbai: It was a big setback for India in the middle of the ODI World Cup when star all-rounder Hardik Pandya picked up an injury in the group stage game against Bangladesh. Since then Hardik has been out of action. With the T20Is against Australia coming up, Hardik was expected to lead the side but unfortunately, he will not due to the injury he picked up while trying to stop a shot from Bangladesh opener Liton Das and dragged his right boot while landing on the pitch. With Hardik out of action for two months, a report suggests he could also miss the T20Is against South Africa.

Hardik is currently at the National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation. The medical team that is looking after Hardik is yet to take a call on whether the cricketer needs a surgery or not.

Pandya had penned down a heartfelt message on the X: “Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I’ll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I’m sure we’ll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP”.

In the ongoing, ICC World Cup 2023, India have already booked their place in the final after their win over New Zealand. They are currently on an 10-match unbeaten streak and are going to face the almighty Australians in the ODI WC final in Ahmedabad.

