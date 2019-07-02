India vs Bangladesh: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion against Bangladesh with the ball as he picked up three wickets in his nine overs. He was brimming with confidence and that was evident in the way he celebrated the wicket of Shakib al Hasan. A relaxed Pandya gave him a flying kiss as he was on his way to the pavilion. From Sheldon Cottrell to Chris Gayle, this World Cup has been a lot about such characters providing entertainment. Shakib had made a brilliant 66 off 74 balls and looked all set for a century when Hardik got the crucial breakthrough.

Pandya has his third and it’s the biggest wicket of them all: Shakib Al Hasan. The all-rounder lobs the ball safely into the hands of Dinesh Karthik to end his stay at the crease. #BANvIND | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/Xaw5hVVHag — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2019

Earlier, Hardik picked Litton Das and Soumya Sarkar.