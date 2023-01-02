Hardik Pandya’s Reveals New Year Resolution, Says ‘Want To Win The World Cup’

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka that starts on Tuesday.

Updated: January 2, 2023 6:21 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, Ind vs SL NEWS, Ind vs SL schedule, Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya news, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya runs, Hardik Pandya records, Hardik Pandya press conference, Hardik Pandya PC Live, Hardik Pandya pc live updates, India Playing XI, India Likely XI, India Probable XI, Cricket News, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Indian Cricket Team
Hardik Pandya will be leading India vs Sri Lanka. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya’s New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup in October-November at home, the India captain told reporters during the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Also Read:

“The biggest new year resolution is to win the World Cup,” said Hardik, who is leading India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit suffered a thumb injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh and has been out of action since then.

The star all-rounder also stated he isn’t too worried about injuries as the only language he knows is ‘hard work’. I know the only language that is hard work. Injuries are not in my hand but I believe in the process.

“2022 was individually my best year. We missed World Cup but that’s part & parcel of the game. My goal is to help the team win multi-nation tournaments,” added the younger of Pandya brothers.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 2, 2023 6:04 PM IST

Updated Date: January 2, 2023 6:21 PM IST