Hardik Pandya’s Reveals New Year Resolution, Says ‘Want To Win The World Cup’

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the T20I series against Sri Lanka that starts on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya will be leading India vs Sri Lanka. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya’s New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup in October-November at home, the India captain told reporters during the pre-match press conference ahead of the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

“The biggest new year resolution is to win the World Cup,” said Hardik, who is leading India in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. Rohit suffered a thumb injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh and has been out of action since then.

The star all-rounder also stated he isn’t too worried about injuries as the only language he knows is ‘hard work’. I know the only language that is hard work. Injuries are not in my hand but I believe in the process.

“2022 was individually my best year. We missed World Cup but that’s part & parcel of the game. My goal is to help the team win multi-nation tournaments,” added the younger of Pandya brothers.