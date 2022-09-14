Mumbai: Life has come a full circle for Dinesh Karthik, who made his India debut in 2006. Karthik’s inclusion in India’s T20 World Cup squad was the big news after the Board of Control of Cricket made the announcement on Monday. At first, Karthik was not the first or the second choice keeper with Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan around. But thanks to a brilliant IPL, Karthik got picked for the Indian squad and now finds himself in the T20 WC mix.Also Read - Dinesh Karthik to Bhuvneshwar Kumar; Indian Cricketers Who Might Play Their Last T20 WC

Following his inclusion in the squad, Karthik took to Twitter and had a special message about what he felt. Karthik tweeted, 'Dream do come true'. India allrounder Hardik Pandya dropped a one-word reply, calling Karthik a 'Champion', which possibly resonates with the Indian audience.

Not long back, Karthik bowed to Hardik after the India all-rounder hit a six in the final over against Pakistan in a group stage Asia Cup game in Dubai.

In all likelihood, Karthik would be on the side as the specialist finisher. Hardik would also be a key member of the squad with the bat and the ball. India take on arch-rival Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener.

India’s T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, and Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players – Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar.