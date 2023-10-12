By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Hardik Pandya’s Special Fan Accompanying Him For India-Pakistan Cricket World Cup Clash In Ahmedabad | Watch VIDEO
Team India will face Pakistan in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14, Saturday.
Ahmedabad: Team India have touched down in Ahmedabad to play the ODI World Cup 2023 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 14. While the whole team was coming out of the bus, vice-captain Hardik Pandya was seen with his son Agastya Pandya.
Pandya’s family recently gave a surprise to Hardik on his birthday the cricketer also shared a video from his social media and now the India all-rounder was seen coming out of the bus with his son. BCCI shared the video and the clip went viral on the social sphere in no time, here is the video:
We are here in Ahmedabad! 👋#CWC23 | #TeamIndia | #INDvPAK | #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/dVuOaynYRN
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 12, 2023
Both India and Pakistan have won their both the clashes. India’s Shubman Gill have missed both the matches and Ishan Kishan opened for India in place of regular opener.
Both India and Pakistan will be facing each other for the first time after recently concluded Asia Cup where Rohit Sharma led India beat Babar & Co. by 229 runs.
The Men in Blue are unbeaten against their bitter rivals in ODI World Cup history. As per record, India have beaten them fair and square in 7 consecutive ODI World Cup matches. Pakistan would be looking to break the winless streak, while India would love to extend it in front a capacity crowd at world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera.
India World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan World Cup Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.
