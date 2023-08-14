Home

WI vs Ind: Claiming that the side has enough time to figure out the blueprint for the future, Hardik reckoned there have been a lot of learnings along the way.

Florida: It was a day to forget for Hardik Pandya-led Indian side as they lost by eight wickets against West Indies on Sunday in the fifth and final game. The hosts won by eight wickets and with 12 balls to spare thanks to heroics from Nicholas Poorana and Brandon King. Following the loss, Hardik said that it is good to lose at times. Claiming that the side has enough time to figure out the blueprint for the future, Hardik reckoned there have been a lot of learnings along the way.

“We lost the momentum when I came in and couldn’t capitalize on the situation. I believe we gonna challenge ourselves. We try to get better. In hindsight, it is fine. We don’t need to explain much. I know how the boys are within the group. We have enough time to figure out. Losing is good at times. On the positive side, we have done a lot of learnings. The boys showed character. Credit to them. They kept coming and tried something new. It is part of the process. It is what I feel at that moment,” Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

“If I see a situation, I generally prefer something that comes to mind. No rocket science, just my gut feel. Every youngster who is coming in, is showing character. I can’t be more happy when I see a youngster comes in and puts his hand up. A big thank you to everyone. The T20 World Cup would be here. There would be bigger numbers then,” he added.

