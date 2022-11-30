Haris Rauf BREAKS Silence on Virat Kohli’s Iconic Sixes at MCG During T20 World Cup

Admitting that he doubts anybody apart from Kohli would have hit those sixes, Rauf said hailed the hits as 'class.'

Updated: November 30, 2022 11:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Haris Rauf, Haris Rauf News, Haris Rauf age, Haris Rauf updates, Haris Rauf records, Haris Rauf wickets, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli news, Virat Kohli age, Virat Kohli updates, Virat Kohli runs, Virat Kohli records, Virat Kohli ipl, T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup Sixes, BCCI, Cricket News
Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli Six

Rawalpindi: A couple of weeks after the T20 World Cup in Australia, the hangover still remains – especially of the Virat Kohli masterclass against Pakistan at the iconic MCG. Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf who was at the receiving end at the MCG has broken the silence on the sixes of the penultimate over by Kohli. Admitting that he doubts anybody apart from Kohli would have hit those sixes, Rauf said hailed the hits as ‘class.’

Also Read:

“I executed my plans against India, it was Virat Kohli’s sheer class that he hit those sixes against me. Had those sixes been hit by Dinesh Karthik or Hardik Pandya, I would have been hurt. But since those were by Kohli, were all class,” Rauf said.

Here is the clip:

Needing 28 off 8 balls, India looked dead and buried. But Kohli believed that the impossible could be done. He hit the last two balls off the penultimate over of the match for consecutive sixes. That not only turned the tide of the game but also instilled belief in the Indian camp.

Thanks to Kohli’s show, India won the match by four wickets. Eventually, India was knocked out in the semi-final against England, while Pakistan reached the final and emerged second best. England won the competition with a win over Pakistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 30, 2022 11:00 PM IST

Updated Date: November 30, 2022 11:04 PM IST