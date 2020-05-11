Hailing Australian allrounder and Melbourne Stars’ skipper Glenn Maxwell, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said the former helped him perform better in the Big Bash League. Rauf, who had a brilliant season with the Stars in 2019, picked up 20 wickets in his maiden BBL appearance. Also Read - Breaking Hanif Mohammad's Record Never Attracted me: Inzamam-ul-Haq

"I feel that coach David Hussey and captain Glenn Maxwell"s confidence in my abilities was the key factor in my excellent performances in the BBL," Rauf was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

Admitting that Maxwell used him effectively, Rauf thanked his skipper for believing in his ability with the ball.

“Maxwell had extraordinary confidence in my ability to bowl and used me where I was of most use to the team. He went out of his way to support me whilst we were on the field and for my part, I repaid him by bowling to the plan and to the fields he set for me,” he added.

Rauf also spoke about his admiration for South Africa speedster Dale Steyn, with whom he shared the dressing room in the BBL last term. He spoke about the things that Steyn taught him during their brief stint together and how it helped him better his game.

“Dale Steyn has been my role model ever since I started to play cricket and to be in the same team as him at the BBL was absolutely thrilling,” Rauf said.

“I was very happy to meet him, and I can tell you that he is a wonderful teacher. He gave me tips in the nets and gave me a lot of advice about how to go about my game and what attitude to adopt.

“In particular, he told me about the aggression that I need to have as a fast bowler and since then I have tried to adopt that attitude for myself,” he added.