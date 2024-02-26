By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Haris Rauf Likely To Miss T20 World Cup Due To Shoulder Injury
New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf will likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a dislocated shoulder. He got injured while playing for Lahore Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.
