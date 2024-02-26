Home

Haris Rauf Likely To Miss T20 World Cup Due To Shoulder Injury

New Delhi: Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf will likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a dislocated shoulder. He got injured while playing for Lahore Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League.

