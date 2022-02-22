Lahore: Lahore Qalandars took on the Peshawar Zalmi side in a Pakistan Super League game on Monday. While the game ended in a tie before the Zalmi won it in the Super Over, it was not the fierce competed game that hogged the limelight – but a slap from Haris Rauf that made all the noise. In the second over of the match, Kamran Ghulam dropped a catch of Hazratullah Zazai off Haris’ delivery. A couple of balls later, Haris got the wicket of the Afghan star.Also Read - WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Smashes 23 Runs in Final Over, Shahid Afridi Reacts

Once Fawad Ahmed took the catch, Ghulam ran in to celebrate the wicket with Haris. But, Haris instead of doing a high-five slapped his teammate. The best part was that – Ghulam did not escalate things as he smiled it off. It would now be interesting to see if the Pakistan Cricket Board or the Lahore Qalandars franchise will take any disciplinary action against Haris to set an example.

Here is the video that is going viral:

Wahab Riaz picked up the player of the match thanks to his economical spell. He picked up two wickets and conceded 19 runs in his four overs. He also bowled the all-important Super Over for his side.

“There was pressure (in the Super Over) but I backed my skills and thankfully, was able to restrict them to a score we could chase easily. (On Shaheen’s knock) These things happen in T20 cricket, you never know. There was some pressure on the bowler, but that happens. Haris has made a lot of difference to our team from the day he has joined,” he said at the post-match presentation.