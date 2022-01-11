Geelong: From the ‘Gangnam’ style to the Sheldon Cottrell ‘salute’, fans have seen many out-of-the-box wicket celebrations in the past – but none like what Haris Rauf did. The Melbourne Stars’ cricketer did a ‘Covid-safe’ wicket celebration after taking the wicket of Perth Scorchers Kurtis Patterson.Also Read - Sanjay Manjrekar Hails Virat Kohli, Backs India's Test Captain to Bounce Back at Cape Town

Rauf, who faced backlash in the past for his 'throat slit' celebration, pulled out his mask from his pocket and put it on his face. He did this after making a gesture of using sanitizer and cleansing his hands.

The celebration is already garnering eyeballs and has gone viral immediately. Here is the viral video: