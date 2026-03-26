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Harmanpreet Kaur achieves historic feat with Pink Stand at Omaxe State Stadium

Harmanpreet Kaur achieves historic feat with ‘Pink Stand’ at Omaxe State Stadium

Big moment for Harmanpreet Kaur as she is honoured with the unveiling of the 'Pink Stand' at The Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka.

Harmanpreet Kaur honored with Pink Stand

Star Indian player and women’s team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, who achieved many great milestones and achievements in her life. Under her captaincy, Team India Women’s won their maiden ODI World Cup.

Big milestone for Harmanpreet Kaur

However, Harmanpreet Kaur achieved one more milestone throughout her career as she had a stand named at The Omaxe State Stadium in Dwarka, New Delhi. A special “Pink Stand” has also been introduced, aimed at makig stadiums more comfortable for women and families as well.

This big announcement was made during a press conference at the venue, which was attended by Harmanpreet Kaur, Omaxe Ltd. MD Mohit Goel, and Business Head Avneet Soni.

Harmanpreet Kaur expresses her feelings after historic achievement

Reflecting on this big moment, star player Harmanpreet Kaur shared her feelings and happiness as she said, “It is truly special to have a stand named after me at The Omaxe State. Cricket has given me so much over the years and this recognition makes the journey even more meaningful. I am grateful to Omaxe for this honour, and it was a pleasure to be included in the planning phase of the stadium to make it more inclusive toward women. It is wonderful to see women’s cricket being recognised in such a meaningful way, and I hope this stadium inspires many young athletes to pursue sports with passion,”

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North Pavilion’s Pink Stand for fans

The Pink Stand, named after Harmanpreet Kaur, is set up in the North Pavilion’s lower tier and can accommodate over 1,500 spectators. It offers a premium viewing experience, giving fans a clear and elevated look at the action in the 30,000-capacity stadium.

Omaxe State: Sports and Lifestyle hub

This stadium is a major part of The Omaxe State project in Dwarka Sector 19B, spread across more than 50 acres with an investment of around ₹2,500 crore. It has been designed as a lively space where people can enjoy not just sports, but also shopping, food, hospitality, and social experiences—all in one place. The project is being developed in partnership with the DDA.

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes first Woman with two stands

Omaxe had brought Harmanpreet Kaur on board as its brand ambassador even before India’s memorable ICC Women’s World Cup triumph in 2025. However, with this honor, Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian woman cricketer to have two stadiums named after her.

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