New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was full of confidence ahead of first match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The 33-year-old cricketer even backed opener Shafali Verma who has been under the scanner following a dismal run in England. The team however goes into the tournament high on confidence having beaten England 3-0 in the ODIs.

"She is doing really well in the nets. Sometimes you are not able to carry that form in the middle. You need to spend some time in the middle and I am sure she will get her form back. Asia Cup will be a great platform for her.

"We will try to give her enough matches to get her confidence back."

Harmanpreet, however, has been batting at her best of late and smashed a memorable 143 not out off 111 balls in England. The India skipper said she is enjoying the added responsibility as the leader of the side.

On a rare series win in England, she said the team’s long term plans are finally bearing fruit.

“When we went to England we wanted to play good cricket. Practice sessions were calculative. We did not think of creating any history and our plans were good and the results came, we have waited for it for a long time, so we were not surprised.

“The last couple of months, the way we played as team everyone was helping each other. We need to keep doing that to get the results. Watching videos and making plans of the opposition was helpful. We got enough data for all teams here as well,” she added.

