  • Home
  • Sports
  • Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Women’s Premier League ‘Revolution’, ‘Game Changer’ In Indian Cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Women’s Premier League ‘Revolution’, ‘Game Changer’ In Indian Cricket

Adani Sportsline, IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Capri Global Holdings were the successful bidders.

Updated: January 26, 2023 7:37 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Women's Premier League, WPL, Women's Premier League teams, Women's Premier League franchises, Women's Premier League teams names, Women's Premier League dates, WPL dates, WPL fixtures, WPL venues, Women's IPL, BCCI, Harmanpreet Kaur,
The Women's Premier League is expected to start in March. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur hailed the the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as a ‘revolution’ and ‘game changer’ in the country after BCCI announced five successful bidders bidders on Wednesday.

Also Read:

“WPL is not just a game changer for women’s cricket in India, but a revolution! Kudos to @BCCI and @JayShah for their vision & commitment towards promoting & uplifting the women’s game. Exciting times are ahead for Indian cricket. #WPL,” tweeted Harmanpreet.

The BCCI earned a Rs 4669.99 crore windfall for the sale of five teams for the inaugural WPL with Adani Sportsline shelling out a massive Rs 1289 crore for the Ahmedabad team.

IPL team owners Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals made successful bids of Rs 912.99 crore, Rs 901 crore and Rs 810 crore respectively to enter the WPL.

Capri Global Holdings got the Lucknow franchise for Rs 757 crore. Earlier this month, the BCCI sold the media rights of the WPL to Viacom18 for Rs 951 crore, getting a Rs 7.09 crore per match value for five years.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 26, 2023 7:32 AM IST

Updated Date: January 26, 2023 7:37 AM IST