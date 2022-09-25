London: One may debate it was not the perfect end to the whitewash over England after 23 years on Saturday at the Lord’s after Deepti Sharma Mankad English batter Charlotte Dean. While the Mankad act made noise and stirred controversy, captain Harmanpreet – at the post-match presentation – was asked to comment on it first. Keeping her cool, Harmanpreet calmly ignored the question and started speaking about the wicket and the game at large.Also Read - Aakash Chopra TROLLS Ex-CSK Star Sam Billings Over Controversial Deepti Sharma Mankad | VIRAL TWEET

Kaur said, "This wicket was not easy to bat on, our batters did a decent job. We were looking for 170 after losing four wickets. After that we knew we have the pace attack and spin attack to take the wickets. We never thought we were out of the game."

Here is the video where she completely ignores what was asked:

“Well, to be honest I thought you will be asking about the first 9 wickets, as they were not easy to take”- Harman preet, my queen <3 pic.twitter.com/CBBw5gQr39 — ♡ (@kyakarungimain) September 24, 2022

When the journalist reminded Kaur about his first question, Kaur said, “To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets (9 wickets) which was not easy to take as well [on being probed about the last wicket]. It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules. At the end of the day a win is a win and we will take that.”

Meanwhile, India beat England by 16 runs in the third and final women’s ODI to sweep series 3-0 for the first time.

Brief Scores: India: 169 all out in 45.4 overs (Deepti Sharma 68, Smriti Mandhana 50; Kate Cross 4/26).England: 153 all out in 43.3 overs (Charlie Dean 47, Amy Jones 28; Jhulan Goswami 2/30, Renuka Singh 4/29, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 2/38).