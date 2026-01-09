Home

Sports

Harmanpreet Kaurs MI Women vs Smriti Mandhanas RCB Women WPL 2026 match no 1 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 in India online and on TV channel

Harmanpreet Kaur’s MI Women vs Smriti Mandhana’s RCB Women WPL 2026 match no 1 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 in India online and on TV channel

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 LIVE: Defending champions Mumbai Indians Women's team will look to get off to a winning start the fourth season of the Women's Premier League 2026 opener against Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Smriti Mandhana (left) and Harmanpreet Kaur at the WPL 2026 press conference on Thursday. (Source: X)

The reigning Women’s Premier League (WPL) champions Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur will open the defence of their title against former winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the WPL 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday (January 9). It will be an emotional return for both Harmanpreet Kaur and RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana, who had won the historic ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title at this same venue last year.

Smriti Mandhana has endured a tough and turbulent couple of months in her personal life after her marriage to Bollywood music composer Palash Muchchal ended unceremoniously. The RCB star batter bounced back from the disappointment and has focussed her attention on performing on the cricket field.

Mandhana’s RCB will miss the services of star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who has pulled out of the entire season. They are likely to replace Perry with her Australian teammate Georgia Voll, who is expected to open the batting with her skipper Mandhana.

Indian pacer bowler Pooja Vastrakar is still under injury cloud for RCB with youngster Sayali Satghare set to replace her if she fails to pull up fit. For the defending champions MI Women, wicketkeeper G. Kamalini will be opening the innings with West Indies star Hayley Matthews and England star Nat Sciver-Brunt coming in at No. 3 followed by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Here are all the details about MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1…

When is MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 going to take place?

The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 will take place on Friday, January 9.

Where is MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 going to take place?

The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 start?

The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 on TV in India?

The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 in India?

The MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app.

MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2026 match no 1 Predicted 11

Mumbai Indians Women: G Kamalini (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, D Hemalatha/Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar/ Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.