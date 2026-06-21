Harmanpreet Kaur on the verge of creating a record that no Indian cricketer has done before – Check details

She had previously become the first Indian cricketer to cross the 150-match mark, an achievement she reached during the 2023 T20 World Cup in a game against Ireland at Gqeberha

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India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match between India Women and Pakistan Women, at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, June 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur is on the verge of creating history by becoming the first player ever from India to feature in 200 T20 international matches. No other cricketer from the nation, be it Virat Kohli, Mithali Raj or Rohit Sharma, has ever got close to this record. She will achieve this incredibly rare feat during the Women in Blues’ 3rd ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group A match against South Africa later today.

Harmanpreet Kaur is not new to such records. She had previously become the first Indian cricketer to cross the 150-match mark, an achievement she reached during the 2023 T20 World Cup in a game against Ireland at Gqeberha.

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Right before Harmanpreet’s landmark match, Australia’s Ellyse Perry also created history on Saturday. Perry became the very first cricketer to play 50 matches specifically in Women’s T20 World Cups.

England’s Jenny Gunn was the first cricketer across both men’s and women’s games to play 100 T20Is, which she achieved during a match against India at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Back in 2012, Gunn and Charlotte Edwards were also the first women to play 50 T20Is, a feat only Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi had accomplished before them.

On the men’s side, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik became the first male cricketer to play 100 T20Is in 2018. India’s Rohit Sharma later became the first man to cross the 150-match mark in 2024 to continue the trend of subcontinental players setting longevity records in the shortest format.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s T20 record

Harmanpreet Kaur, who is set to play her 200th WT20I game against South Africa tonight, has scored 4123 runs from 199 outings so far with 17 fifties and a century at an average of 30.09 since making her debut in the format in June 2009.

Last year, Harmanpreet led the Indian team to its first-ever Women’s ODI World Cup trophy on home soil after beating South Africa in an exciting finale at Mumbai. In the on-going W-T20 World Cup, Harman will be hoping to clinch back-to-back ICC trophies.

When, where to watch India vs South Africa tonight?

India’s 3rd ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against South Africa will start from 7:00PM (IST) onwards at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester. The match can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network across television screens.

India are currently 2nd in the points table with 4 points. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are coming on the back of back-to-back victories against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match and the Netherlands in their 2nd game.