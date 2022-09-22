Canterbury: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the star for India on Wednesday as she hammered a breathtaking 143* off 111 balls in the second ODI against England to help India post a mammoth 333 for five at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. Her 111-ball stay was laced with 11 boundaries and four sixes. It was stunning to see her acceleration after she got to her 100 in as many balls. In the next 11 balls, she smashed 43 runs. After her knock, she claimed that she gave herself the freedom to play shots after she reached fifty.Also Read - IN-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints 2nd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Central County Ground Hove 5 PM IST September 21, Wednesday

"When I was batting, it was not easy to bat on since my fifty. I took my time and when Harleen (Deol) came in and played her part. That was very important. Then I gave that freedom to myself as I was well-settle and backed myself to play all the shots," Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

The ongoing series between India and England is the second series in the ICC Women's Championship cycle for India. The tournament decides qualification for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025.

Harmanpreet also went on to hail Renuka Singh for picking up four wickets in the game. “She (Renuka) always gives us breakthroughs and the team is also depending on her. I am so happy with the way she is bowling. Today, whoever got the chance, gave the team breakthrough,” she added.

With the 143* off 111 ball knock, the Indian skipper rekindled memories of 2017 World Cup when she had hit 115-ball-171* against the same oppositioon.