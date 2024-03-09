Home

Admitting that the unprecedented break after the 18th over was crucial in re-energising, Harmanpreet revealed that they were targetting the 19th over.

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur rose to the occasion on Saturday and single-handedly took her team over the line in a tight game against Gujarat Giants. Mumbai beat Gujarat by seven wickets and a ball to spare. Harmanpreet was at her belligherent best as she remained unbeaten on 95* off 48 balls. Her innings comprised of 10 fours and five sixes. Thanks to her good show, she picked up the player of the match award. Admitting that the unprecedented break after the 18th over was crucial in re-energising, Harmanpreet revealed that they were targetting the 19th over.

“We thought that we have a little break, have some water and see what message would come, we knew targeting the 19th over would be crucial,” Harmanpreet said at the post-match presentation.

Despite it being a stiff 191-run target, Harmanpreet admitted that they were confident of chasing it as they had a long batting-order.

“It was a very big game for us, we had to win so that we wouldn’t put any pressure on us (going forward). We knew we had a long batting order and we could get the job done,” she added.

