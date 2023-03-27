Home

Harmanpreet Kaur Says ‘It Feels Like A Dream’ After Mumbai Indians Lift Inaugural WPL Title

Mumbai Indians rode on Nat Sciver-Brunt's unbeaten fifty to beat Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2023 final.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate after winning the WPL 2023 title. (Image: MI)

Mumbai: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur called it a “dream” after Mumbai Indians emerged champions of the inaugural Women’s Premier League here on Sunday. MI first restricted Delhi Capitals to 131 for nine and then overhauled the target with three balls to spare to record a seven wicket win in the summit clash.

“It has been a great experience, we were waiting for this for so many years. Everyone enjoyed this throughout the dressing room. It feels like a dream, for everyone here,” Harmanpreet said during the post-match presentation.

“So many people were asking when WPL will come and that day is here, and we are so happy and proud.” MI were 23 for 2 in the fourth over while chasing 132 to win but Nat Sciver-Brunt smashed a 55-ball 60 not out to take them home.

“I think having a long batting line-up, we had to go there and express. Very happy with how everyone performed. I think staying positive is key, we were lucky with full tosses going in our favour,” the MI skipper said.

“This is a special moment for all of us, I have been waiting a long time and today I know what it feels like to be winning. We keep talking about being positive, and we executed our plans really well and that’s the reason I’m standing here today.”

DC captain Meg Lanning admitted her team didn’t have enough on the board after putting up a below-par show with the bat.

“We would have loved to win but full credit to MI. They deserve it but full credit to our group’s efforts. We didn’t bat at our best but this competition has shown you can keep going till the end, and then you never know,” said Lanning, who scored 345 runs, the most by any batter in the tournament.

“Very good effort from the bowlers. We did well in the first 10 overs, got early wickets but Harmanpreet and Sciver-Brunt took the game away, they batted very well.” Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was awarded Player of the Match, said it was “very special” to be able to take the team home.

“Glad I was able to stick it out when the pressure was on. I was trying to get quite tough and Harman and Melie took the pressure off me. I knew if I stayed till the end we’d get through.

“We gave away too many in the final 3-4 overs, but it made the game interesting. (Winning the trophy) It means everything, coming together with a special group of girls with the Mumbai Indians, really special moment.”

