Harmanpreet Kaur Scripts History; Becomes First Cricketer In History To Play 150 T20 Internationals

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur achieved the milestone against Ireland in the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur is leading India in Women's T20 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur became the first player in history of world cricket to play 150 T20Is matches when she took the field against Ireland in a Group B encounter in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday.

In doing so, Harmanpreet, who was bought by Mumbai Indians in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), surpassed her male counterpart (both for national team and MI) Rohit Sharma. Rohit has played 148 T20Is so far in his career.

Among women, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates is second in the list of most T20Is played at 143. In men’s category, Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik is second in the list with 124 matches.

🚨 Milestone Alert 🚨 First woman cricketer to play 1⃣5⃣0⃣ T20Is 🙌 🔝 Congratulations to #TeamIndia captain @ImHarmanpreet on a special landmark 👏 👏#INDvIRE | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/X1DyIqhlZI — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 20, 2023

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet is currently leading India in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. India have so far won against Pakistan and West Indies before losing to England in their previous game.

With England already qualified for the semifinals, India need to win against Ireland to make it to the last four. However, India would like to win by a huge margin against Ireland to better their net run rate so that they acan avoid Australia in the semifinals.

As per as her own performance in concerned, Harmanpreet has so far scored 16, 33, 4 and 13 in the Women’s T20 World Cup. Post Women’s T20 World Cup, Harmanpreet will lead Mumbai Indians in the inaugural WPL. Harmanpreet was bought by MI for Rs 1.8 crores.

