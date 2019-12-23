Women cricket stars Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Kirshnamurthy will lead India A, B and C teams respectively in the women’s T20 Challenger Trophy to be played in Cuttack from January 4 to 11.

The squads were picked on Monday after a meeting of the All-India Women’s Selection Committee, a BCCI release stated. The selection committee named 14 players each in all three squads.

Squads:

India A: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shivali Shinde (wicketkeeper), Jasia Akhtar, Priya Puniya, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Komal Jhanjhad, Meenu Mani, Radha Yadav, Bharati Fulmali

India B: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), R Kalpana (wicketkeeper), Vanitha VR, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar, Richa Ghosh

India C: Veda Krishnamurthy (captain), Nuzhat Parween (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatiya, D. Hemlatha, Harleen Deol, Manali Dakshini, Jincy George, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Vrushali Bhagat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanushree Sarkar, Madhuri Mehta

Earlier, Mandhana was named in both the International Cricket Council’s ODI and T20 teams of year. Mandhana has Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey for company in the ODI team of the year and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the T20 side. The 23-year-old Mandhana hasd played 51 ODIs and 66 T20Is for India, besides a couple of Test matches. She has combined tally of 3476 runs in T20Is and ODIs.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy was chosen as the T20 cricketer of the year following her record-breaking 148 against Sri Lanka earlier this year.